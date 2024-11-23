Saturday 23 November 2024

Roche Unveils Plans For BM And DePuy Integration

15 September 1997

Though still waiting for official approval in Europe and the USA on thetakeover of the Corange group, consisting of German drugmaker Boehringer Mannheim and US firm DePuy (Marketletters passim), Swiss pharmaceutical group Roche has unveiled its integration plans.

Most notable among the group's plans are the decisions to keep intact all existing sites and structures in Germany and the establishment of Roche Boehringer Mannheim Diagnostics. The diagnostics division, which aims to become global leader, is to be based on a structure of four business units, of which three - biochemicals, patient care and laboratory diagnostics - will be directed from Germany by their present BM heads. The fourth, molecular diagnostics, is to be led from the USA.

BM's current chief executive, Gerald Moeller, is to join the board of Roche, with responsibility for worldwide development of the group's expanded pharmaceutical division. He will also become head of the division's strategic marketing operations. The current head of BM's therapeutic division, Klaus Strein, is to take charge of newly-created Integrated Healthcare Solutions, the aim of which is to provide cost-effective packages for the health care market.

