Roche Withdraws Czech TV Ads

Hoffmann-La Roche's pharmaceutical subsidiary in the Czech Republic has decided to withdraw its successful television advertisements, following the passage of a new law banning the advertising of drugs on television or radio, reports the CTK news agency's Business News. Two Czech television stations, Ceska Televize and Nova, said they wished to broadcast these lucrative ads.
The Ministry of Health is now reported to consider the complete ban on television advertising of medicines to be a mistake, although it will continue to enforce the law and punish offenders, says the Mlada Fronta Daes newspaper. The manager of Roche's Czech subsidiary, Ivo Filipek, reportedly told the newspaper that his company does not want to risk a lawsuit or damage to its reputation by continuing to advertise.
Meantime, Business News notes that the costs of health care in the Czech Republic rose only 2% during December 1993-March 1994. The increase in the first quarter of 1995 was just 0.1%.
