Rotarix nominated for prestigious Prix Galien

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline's Rotavirus vaccine, Rotarix, has been nominated for the prestigious UK Prix Galien Award, which recognizes pharmaceutical innovation and is one of the highest accolades in the development of new medicines.
Rotavirus is the most common cause of gastroenteritis in infants and young children within the UK and worldwide, with virtually all (95%) children experiencing the disease by the time they reach three to five years of age. It is estimated that one in 38 children in England and Wales is hospitalized with rotavirus gastroenteritis and one in four children under five years of age will visit their family physician with the condition, causing a significant ecomonic burden.
Studies have demonstrated that Rotarix, an oral vaccine, provides 96% protection against severe rotavirus and prevents 100% of hospitalizations due to rotavirus-induced gastroenteritis, GSK noted.
