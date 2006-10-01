Friday 22 November 2024

Rotarix nominated for prestigious Prix Galien

1 October 2006

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline's Rotavirus vaccine, Rotarix, has been nominated for the prestigious UK Prix Galien Award, which recognizes pharmaceutical innovation and is one of the highest accolades in the development of new medicines.

Rotavirus is the most common cause of gastroenteritis in infants and young children within the UK and worldwide, with virtually all (95%) children experiencing the disease by the time they reach three to five years of age. It is estimated that one in 38 children in England and Wales is hospitalized with rotavirus gastroenteritis and one in four children under five years of age will visit their family physician with the condition, causing a significant ecomonic burden.

Studies have demonstrated that Rotarix, an oral vaccine, provides 96% protection against severe rotavirus and prevents 100% of hospitalizations due to rotavirus-induced gastroenteritis, GSK noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze