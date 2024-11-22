Roussel Uclaf Sells OTC Unit To Roche

French drugmaker Roussel Uclaf has sold its self-medication products unit Soekami-Lefrancq to Hoffmann-La Roche. RU purchased the company in 1990 in the hope of expanding in the non-prescription drugs sector, but sales did not exceed 200 million French francs ($40.1 million) in 1994, with profits of 11 million francs. Roussel has decided to abandon its efforts because it lacks the critical size needed to make an impact in the market. Roche, in contrast, is already solidly implanted in the sector.