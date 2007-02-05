Rumors say Sanofi to merge with B-MS

With the vital patent appeal trial in the USA over drug major Sanofi-Aventis of France and the USA's Bristol-Myers Squibb's blockbuster blood-thinning drug Plavix (clopidogrel), ongoing, speculation was rife about a merger between the two companies.
It started with the French financial newsletter La Lettre de l'Expansion saying that the two had signed a preliminary agreement to merge back in September 2006.
Because of their co-marketing of Plavix, as well as other products, the companies have been seen as merger targets by many observers, although while the Plavix case remains unresolved, B-MS' capitalization value is in flux. It is currently estimated at around $51.5 billion but a loss of Plavix exclusivity, which has already cost the firm dear because Canada's Apotex flooded the market with its generic last year, despite a judgement against it, could see its share price move sharply lower (Marketletters passim).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze