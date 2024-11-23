Russian Drug Sector's Lack Of Legal Basis

The Russian association of international drugmakers operating in theFederation, the AIMP, says that while more joint ventures have been launched recently (Bristol-Myers Squibb with Akhrikhin, Searle with Rosmedprom, etc; Marketletters passim), problems remain.
AIMP executive director David Kennedy said that the greatest frustration for foreign producers is that Russia still lacks an effective legal basis for the regulation of drug production and sales. Also, an overall health care strategy is not in place that could provide a target for the efforts of international drug companies.
The AIMP noted that about 15 foreign companies are now involved in joint ventures in Russia, and it views this as a major activity that has helped create the climate needed for international pharmaceutical business in the territory. During 1996, the AIMP extended its activities beyond European Russia to the Urals and Siberia, where production and training schemes were carried out. A conference on rational management is planned for 1998 in Siberia, and a congress on Man and Drug is also scheduled for next year.
