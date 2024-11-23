Sales Team Expands At Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb hs announced that it intends to continue to expand its worldwide pharmaceutical sales force. In total, the firm will add another 1,200 sales representatives and managers to its worldwide sales organizations by early 1997.
The additions will support two expected launches worldwide of cardiovascular products, and provide the firm with greater clout for its existing growth products, including Pravachol (pravastatin) and Monopril (fosinopril).
During the first half of the year, B-MS added 370 sales representatives and managers to the US sales organization. By next year, B-MS will have added a further 720 sales staff in the USA and 500 internationally.
