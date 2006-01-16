Salix progresses patient enrollment

The USA's Salix Pharmaceuticals says that initial subjects have been enrolled and dosed in three late-stage trials designed to evaluate Xifaxan (rifaximin) for the treatment of Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome and hepatic encephalopathy.
Additionally, initial subjects have been enrolled and dosed in a late-stage trial designed to evaluate an 1,100 mg tablet formulation of Colazal (balsalazide disodium) for the treatment of mildly-to-moderately active ulcerative colitis, and patient enrollment continues in two late-stage trials designed to evaluate granulated mesalamine for the maintenance of remission of UC. The company stated its intentions to pursue label extensions for Xifaxan for these indications, as well as a formulation line extension for the new Colazal tablet and an approval for granulated mesalamine.
