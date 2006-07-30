Sandoz and Momenta to collaborate on generics R&D

Sandoz, the generics arm of Swiss drug major Novartis, says that it has entered a collaboration agreement with US firm Momenta Pharmaceuticals, under which they will develop follow-on versions of previously-approved recombinant biotechnology and complex drugs. The accord, which will include one late-stage compound from Momenta's pipeline and two from Sandoz', expands an existing R&D collaboration on M-Enoxaparin (a generic version of Sanofi-Aventis' Lovenox) that the companies established in 2003. Under the terms of the deal Sandoz, which will gain exclusive rights to all four products, will make an initial payment of $75.0 million to purchase around 4.7 million shares in the US firm. The companies will share the profits from any products that are approved and sold.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze