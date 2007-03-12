Sanofi-Aventis launches ASAQ in sub-Sahara

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis says that ASAQ, its new fixed-dose combination of artesunate (AS) and amodiaquine (AQ), will soon be available throughout sub-Saharan Africa. ASAQ is the first drug developed by the FACT (Fixed-dose, Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy) programs which is managed by the non-profit Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative, in partnership with Sanofi.
The agent is one of four artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs) that have been recommended by the World Health Organization since 2001 to thwart the emergence of resistance.
The French firm noted that ASAQ will be available in all markets, including public ones, at a preferential price. To date, of the 41 sub-Saharan countries that have adopted ACTs in their malaria treatment protocols, 20 have chosen the combination of artesunate and amodiaquine. A complete course of ASAQ will cost less than $0.50 for children under five and under $1.00 for older children and adults. In private markets, ASAQ will be sold under the brand name Coarsucam, Sanofi-Aventis noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze