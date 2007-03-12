Sanofi-Aventis launches ASAQ in sub-Sahara

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis says that ASAQ, its new fixed-dose combination of artesunate (AS) and amodiaquine (AQ), will soon be available throughout sub-Saharan Africa. ASAQ is the first drug developed by the FACT (Fixed-dose, Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy) programs which is managed by the non-profit Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative, in partnership with Sanofi.

The agent is one of four artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs) that have been recommended by the World Health Organization since 2001 to thwart the emergence of resistance.

The French firm noted that ASAQ will be available in all markets, including public ones, at a preferential price. To date, of the 41 sub-Saharan countries that have adopted ACTs in their malaria treatment protocols, 20 have chosen the combination of artesunate and amodiaquine. A complete course of ASAQ will cost less than $0.50 for children under five and under $1.00 for older children and adults. In private markets, ASAQ will be sold under the brand name Coarsucam, Sanofi-Aventis noted.