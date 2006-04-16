Sanofi-Aventis's Menactra linked to three cases of GB syndrome

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is concerned that three cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome, an inflammatory disorder of the peripheral nerves, which developed after treatment with Sanofi-Aventis's meningitis vaccine Menactra, were declared two to five weeks after vaccination. Last year, five people treated with the vaccine developed GB syndrome, although confirmed cases have been very rare. 3.8 million doses of Menactra were distributed between March 2005 and February 2006, which generated approximately 179.0 million euros ($217.3 million) for the firm.