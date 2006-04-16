Sanofi-Aventis's Menactra linked to three cases of GB syndrome

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is concerned that three cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome, an inflammatory disorder of the peripheral nerves, which developed after treatment with Sanofi-Aventis's meningitis vaccine Menactra, were declared two to five weeks after vaccination. Last year, five people treated with the vaccine developed GB syndrome, although confirmed cases have been very rare. 3.8 million doses of Menactra were distributed between March 2005 and February 2006, which generated approximately 179.0 million euros ($217.3 million) for the firm.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze