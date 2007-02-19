Sanofi licenses Acambis JE vacc for Asia Pacific

Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines unit of leading French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis, has signed an agreement to market and distribute UK-based Acambis' single-dose Japanese encephalitis vaccine, ChimeriVax-JE, in several Asia-Pacific countries, including Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Japan and parts of Australia.
On the day of the news, February 15, shares in Acambis rose 7.7% to L1.32. Gordon Cameron, chief executive of the firm, said that the market for Japanese encephalitis vaccines was worth as much as $150.0 million annually, adding that ChimeriVax-JE would be available by 2009.
In a note to investors, Evolution Securities analyst Jonathan Senior said that the deal has raised his adjusted target price for Acambis to L1.45 per share, while analysts at Lehman Brothers have increased their probability of ChimeriVax-JE's successful launch to 80% from 75%. The agent is currently in Phase III trials. Unblinded results are expected in the first half of the year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze