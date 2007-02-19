Sanofi licenses Acambis JE vacc for Asia Pacific

Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines unit of leading French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis, has signed an agreement to market and distribute UK-based Acambis' single-dose Japanese encephalitis vaccine, ChimeriVax-JE, in several Asia-Pacific countries, including Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Japan and parts of Australia.

On the day of the news, February 15, shares in Acambis rose 7.7% to L1.32. Gordon Cameron, chief executive of the firm, said that the market for Japanese encephalitis vaccines was worth as much as $150.0 million annually, adding that ChimeriVax-JE would be available by 2009.

In a note to investors, Evolution Securities analyst Jonathan Senior said that the deal has raised his adjusted target price for Acambis to L1.45 per share, while analysts at Lehman Brothers have increased their probability of ChimeriVax-JE's successful launch to 80% from 75%. The agent is currently in Phase III trials. Unblinded results are expected in the first half of the year.