Sanofi's Acomplia launched in Ireland

Leading French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis says that its obesity drug Acomplia (rimonabant) is now available in Ireland. The agent is the first in a new class targeting cardiometabolic risk factors such as abdominal obesity, insulin resistance, cholesterol and elevated triglycerides.

The French firm noted that Acomplia is licensed for use as an adjunct to diet and exercise for the treatment of obese patients (body mass index greater than or equal to 30kg/m2), or overweight patients (BMI >27kg/m2) with associated risk factors, such as type 2 diabetes or dyslipidaemia. Ireland is the third country in the world to have launched the agent.