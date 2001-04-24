Sanofi-Synthelabo obesity drug may help in marijuana addiction

Sanofi-Synthelabo's anti-obesity compound, SR141716, appears to blockthe effects of marijuana by up to 40%, and this could make the drug a useful candidate for treating marijuana addiction. SR141716 works by binding to the cannabinoid receptor CB1 in the brain, blocking marijuana's active ingredient, tetrahydrocannabinol. Marilyn Heutis of the US National Institute on Drug Abuse comments that "higher or multiple doses give more of a blockade," reports Healthscout.com. However, according to Joseph Palumbo, who oversees SR141716 at Sanofi-Synthelabo, because the cannabinoid receptors appear to play an important role in modulating feelings of hunger and satiety, the compound's most promising application will be in weight-loss clinics where the potential will dwarf that for addiction.