Friday 22 November 2024

Savient files patent suit against Sandoz

11 December 2006

New Jersey, USA-based Savient Pharmaceuticals says that it has filed a law suit in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey against Sandoz Pharmaceuticals, the generics unit of Swiss drug major Novartis, and Upsher-Smith Laboratories for infringement of Savient's US Patent Nos 5,872,147; 6,090,799; 6,576,659; 6,670,351; and 6,828,313. These patents relate to various methods of using Savient's product Oxandrin (oxandrolone tablets, USP) CIII, the firm's oral anabolic agent indicated as adjunctive therapy to promote weight gain after weight loss following extensive surgery, chronic infection, or severe trauma. Oxandrin is also indicated for patients who, without definite pathophysiologic reason, fail to gain or maintain normal weight, and can be used to offset the protein catabolism associated with prolonged corticosteroid use.

The suit was brought following the Food and Drug Administration's decision late on December 1, to deny both Citizens Petitions filed by Savient, which had been pending since February 2004 and September 2005, and reliable information received by the company indicating that Abbreviated New Drug Applications filed by both Sandoz and Upsher-Smith had also been approved by the agency. Savient has also filed a motion seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop Sandoz and Upsher-Smith from marketing and selling their generic formulations of Oxandrin, which was granted late on December 4.

Additionally, Savient said that it is examining the impact of the FDA decisions and its agreement with Watson Pharmaceuticals on its pending patent infringement law suit against Barr Laboratories. Savient acknowledged that, in anticipation of these developments, it had previously entered into a supply and distribution agreement with Watson granting it exclusive US distribution rights to its A-B rated authorized generic of oxandrolone tablets, USP (C-III).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze