Schering AG and NN To Join In Infertility Treatments

- The Berlin, Germany-based producer of oral contraceptives and other drug products, Schering AG, and the Danish drug company, Novo Nordisk A/S, are to cooperate in the development of drugs for the treatment of infertility and in the birth control field. Schering says the collaboration will be in the preclinical area and will have an impact on sales and earnings from the year 2000. Work will focus on meiosis-activating sterols which are important in fertilization. Costs will be equally split between the two companies and both will have the rights to sell any products worldwide.
