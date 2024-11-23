Schering AG Signs Imagent Deal With Alliance

- Schering AG has signed an agreement in principle with AlliancePharmaceutical for a worldwide license to develop and market Imagent, its perfluorochemical ultrasound contrast agent. The product has recently completed Phase II studies evaluating its use in the detection of cardiac function and the detection of myocardial infarction. This is Alliance's third corporate link-up, having already signed deals with Johnson & Johnson for its blood substitute Oxygent and with Hoechst Marion Roussel for LiquiVent, an oxygen-carrying liquid for the treatment of acute lung injury.