Saturday 23 November 2024

Scotia Hit By Loss Of Diabetes Drug Partner

4 March 1996

Scotia saw its share price plunge last week on the day of the announcement of the termination of its marketing agreement with Pharmacia & Upjohn. The deal concerned the marketing of Scotia's diabetes product Tarabetic (EF4), and was agreed with Pharmacia prior to the merger with Upjohn.

EF4 (gamma linolenic acid), which is being developed in the first instance for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, has been submitted to the UK authorities for approval; Scotia had been working with Pharmacia on the dossiers for other countries. Scotia has a policy of out-licensing its products in all non-UK markets.

Pursuing Other Avenues Following the demise of the P&U deal, Scotia has now entered into discussion with other firms with existing franchises in diabetes, and licensing discussions are said to be ongoing for the European, Japanese and American markets. The company was upbeat on the prospects for the drug, noting that "the termination of the Pharmacia agreement, together with the announcement by Roche that it is discontinuing development of acetyl-L-carnitine...for diabetic retinopathy, have crea-ted new opportunities which Scotia believes can be exploited successfully."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze