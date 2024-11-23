Scotia Pares Business To Four Therapeutic Sectors

Scotia has started restructuring its business to focus on four coreareas, - oncology, diabetes, psychiatry and dermatology - and will offer up its other interests for licensing, said chief executive David Horrobin at the firm's 1996 annual results meeting on March 25.

The other R&D sectors, notably arthritis, female health care and cardiovascular disease, will continue until all ongoing trials are completed, but there will be no further investment in these areas. The projects will either be licensed out, sold or dropped, said Dr Horrobin (for listing see table page 21).

Hand-in-hand with this refocusing of R&D will be a restructuring of the business so that each division will operate as a separate company, he added, noting that this has already worked extremely well with Efamol, the nutritionals business. At the moment, the divisions comprise Scotia Pharmaceuticals, Scotia Quanta-Nova (focusing on photodynamic therapy), Efamol and LipidTeknik of Sweden, focusing on drug delivery.