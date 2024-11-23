Searle Reports Progress With COX-2 Inhibitor

As the Marketleter went to press, Searle was scheduled to report new clinical data on its specific cyclo-oxygenase-2 inhibitor celecoxib (formerly SC-58635) which supports the product's safety and efficacy in patients with arthritis. The data were due to be presented at the American College of Rheumatology meeting on October 21.

Celecoxib is amongst the leaders in a series of new anti-inflammatory agents which selectively inhibit the inducible cyclo-oxygenase associated with inflammation, COX-2, while having no effect on COX-1, the enzyme involved in the gastrointestinal side effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The drug is currently in Phase III trials in the USA and Europe for the treatment of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis and for the control of pain, while earlier-stage trials are also ongoing in Japan, said a spokeswoman.

All available NSAIDs inhibit COX-1 and COX-2 to varying (but still significant) degrees, so their benefits are always traded off against their side effects. At the moment, there are no specific COX-2 inhibitors available on the market, but the sales potential for such a product is enormous. It is estimated that around 10%-20% of arthritis sufferers who take NSAIDs develop drug-related GI effects, including ulcers, and 1%-4% of them have to discontinue therapy because of severe bleeding into the stomach.