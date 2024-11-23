Searle Reports Progress With COX-2 Inhibitor

As the Marketleter went to press, Searle was scheduled to report new clinical data on its specific cyclo-oxygenase-2 inhibitor celecoxib (formerly SC-58635) which supports the product's safety and efficacy in patients with arthritis. The data were due to be presented at the American College of Rheumatology meeting on October 21.
Celecoxib is amongst the leaders in a series of new anti-inflammatory agents which selectively inhibit the inducible cyclo-oxygenase associated with inflammation, COX-2, while having no effect on COX-1, the enzyme involved in the gastrointestinal side effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The drug is currently in Phase III trials in the USA and Europe for the treatment of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis and for the control of pain, while earlier-stage trials are also ongoing in Japan, said a spokeswoman.
All available NSAIDs inhibit COX-1 and COX-2 to varying (but still significant) degrees, so their benefits are always traded off against their side effects. At the moment, there are no specific COX-2 inhibitors available on the market, but the sales potential for such a product is enormous. It is estimated that around 10%-20% of arthritis sufferers who take NSAIDs develop drug-related GI effects, including ulcers, and 1%-4% of them have to discontinue therapy because of severe bleeding into the stomach.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze