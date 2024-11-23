Senior Managment Appointments At Novartis

Key global management appointments have been announced for Novartis, the newly-created Swiss firm resulting from the merger of Ciba and Sandoz (Marketletters passim). They come into effect when the firm becomes operational following regulatory approvals in key countries. A selection of the appointments follows:
Corporate Structure: Alex Krauer, chairman; Daniel Vasella, president and head of executive committee; Rolf Meyer, spin-off task force and designated chairman of specialty chemicals; NN, auditing; Pierre Douaze, health care, member of exec committee; Wolfgang Samo, agribusiness, member of exec committee; David Pyott, nutrition, member of exec committee; Herman Vodicka, specialty chemicals, member of exec committee, and designated chief executive of specialty chemicals; Raymund Breu, finance, member of exec committee; Paul Choffat, planning and organization; Daniel Wagniere, group technology; Alexandre Jetzer, international coordination, human resources, legal tax, member of exec committee; Hans Kindler, CH services, member of exec committee; and Walter von Wartburg, communication.
Corporate Management:
