Friday 22 November 2024

Separating fact from fiction in the battle against influenza

26 March 2006

PharmaVentures has publishied a new report on the flu epidemic, Spotlight on Influenza: Separating Fact from Fiction in the Battle against Influenza.

"The influenza virus is an interestingly unstable pathogen with global prominence. Influenza sweeps rapidly around the world in seasonal epidemics affecting 5%-15% of the population and causing up to half a million deaths annually," said Fintan Walton, chief executive of PharmaVentures. "Recent fears have focused on the potential threat to humans posed by the avian influenza subtype H5N1. Our new report offers a topical insight into both the flu virus and the methods being employed to tackle it," he added.

In particular, this report looks at the pharmaceutical industry's pipeline prospects in the influenza field and discusses potential new treatments and vaccines in development, while simultaneously assessing their potential marketing position and value. As well as probing the industry's ongoing investigative efforts, the report also broadly analyzes and outlines the current markets, including therapeutic products.

