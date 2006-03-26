PharmaVentures has publishied a new report on the flu epidemic, Spotlight on Influenza: Separating Fact from Fiction in the Battle against Influenza.
"The influenza virus is an interestingly unstable pathogen with global prominence. Influenza sweeps rapidly around the world in seasonal epidemics affecting 5%-15% of the population and causing up to half a million deaths annually," said Fintan Walton, chief executive of PharmaVentures. "Recent fears have focused on the potential threat to humans posed by the avian influenza subtype H5N1. Our new report offers a topical insight into both the flu virus and the methods being employed to tackle it," he added.
In particular, this report looks at the pharmaceutical industry's pipeline prospects in the influenza field and discusses potential new treatments and vaccines in development, while simultaneously assessing their potential marketing position and value. As well as probing the industry's ongoing investigative efforts, the report also broadly analyzes and outlines the current markets, including therapeutic products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze