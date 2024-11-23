Seragen Halts IL-2 Fusion Toxin Trial

APhase II trial of Seragen's IL-2 Fusion Toxin in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis has been abandoned. Seragen ended the trial after it was found that the drug may be linked to a serious adverse side effect. The US Food and Drug Administration, which had been in discussion with the company for some time over the drug's safety profile, agreed with the decision to conclude the trial at this time. Seragen believes that a detailed analysis of the Phase II psoriasis trial, which involved the administration of higher doses of drug over a shorter timeframe than previously tested, will permit the development of a more prudent and effective protocol for a future IL-2 Fusion Toxin/psoriasis trial.

Meantime, the company has said it will be continuing with the Phase III trial of IL-2 Fusion Toxin in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a project on which Seragen is collaborating with Eli Lilly.