Seragen's Ph III IL-2 Fusion Toxin Trials

Seragen has started the Phase III clinical trials program for its interleukin-2 fusion toxin product for the treatment of cutaneous T cell lymphoma. The program will involve two trials, one in patients with persistent or recurrent disease and the other in less advanced disease who have failed on other treatment.

The company says it is testing its fusion toxin in other IL-2-receptor expressing proliferative disorders, including chemotherapy-resistant lymphomas and psoriasis (Phase I/II). Phase I/II trials are either ongoing or have been completed in recent-onset type I diabetes, severe rheumatoid arthritis and HIV infection.

Seragen has an agreement with Eli Lilly regarding the development of IL-2 fusion toxin. Lilly has worldwide rights to distribute and market the product should it come to market, while Seragen has manufacturing rights and will receive royalties on sales. Lilly also has options to gain rights to other, non-dermatological fusion toxins developed by Seragen, including the company's second product, an epidermal growth factor fusion toxin in Phase I/II trials for solid tumors.