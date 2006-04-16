Serono's shares plunge as it announces "go-it-alone" and acquisition policy

Switzerland-based Serono, Europe's largest biotechnology group, disappointed investors when it announced the termination of discussions concerning the previously-announced sale of the firm (Marketletter November 21, 2005), and saw its share price plunge 8.2% to 846.00 Swiss francs in morning trading on the day of the announcement, April 10.

Geneva-headquartered Serono, which is 62% controlled by the Bertarelli family, indicated that the offers it had received "did not adequately reflect the future prospects" of the group.

Since it put up the "for-sale" notice, it is believed that several drug majors, including fellow Swiss firm Novartis, the UK's GlaxoSmithKline, France's Sanofi-Aventis and US giant Pfizer have considered buying Serono, but not matching the Swiss company's rumored price tag of $15.0 billion. Media reports have suggested that offers of nearer $12.0 billion have been made. GSK, which is interested in strengthening its position in the biological medicine sector, apparently pulled out of talks to buy Serono in mid-March.