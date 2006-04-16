Friday 22 November 2024

Serono's shares plunge as it announces "go-it-alone" and acquisition policy

16 April 2006

Switzerland-based Serono, Europe's largest biotechnology group, disappointed investors when it announced the termination of discussions concerning the previously-announced sale of the firm (Marketletter November 21, 2005), and saw its share price plunge 8.2% to 846.00 Swiss francs in morning trading on the day of the announcement, April 10.

Geneva-headquartered Serono, which is 62% controlled by the Bertarelli family, indicated that the offers it had received "did not adequately reflect the future prospects" of the group.

Since it put up the "for-sale" notice, it is believed that several drug majors, including fellow Swiss firm Novartis, the UK's GlaxoSmithKline, France's Sanofi-Aventis and US giant Pfizer have considered buying Serono, but not matching the Swiss company's rumored price tag of $15.0 billion. Media reports have suggested that offers of nearer $12.0 billion have been made. GSK, which is interested in strengthening its position in the biological medicine sector, apparently pulled out of talks to buy Serono in mid-March.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze