Shire Pharma Sites Marketing In Eire

UK-based Shire Pharmaceuticals is to extend its sales and marketing operations to the Republic of Ireland, starting with the launch of its prescription products, including the calcium preparations Calcichew and Calcichew D3, and its range of psoriasis and eczema treatments.
Shire says it is committed to growth in its operations in Ireland, and notes that it presently has 11 products in development for the treatment of osteoporosis and other metabolic bone disorders, Alzheimer's disease and chronic fatigue syndrome, which in due course it intends to register and market in Eire.
The company is also actively looking to license in additional products, particularly in the field of metabolic bone diseases, to further extend its operations in the Irish market. Brian Martin (ex-Roche) has been appointed to establish the company's sales and marketing activities, and Cahill May Roberts will be Shire's sole distributor.
