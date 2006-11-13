Shire's MMX mesalazine performs well in UC studies

UK-based drugmaker Shire says that data from trials of its drug MMX mesalazine, a once-daily oral treatment for mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis, show that it is effective in inducing remission. The findings were presented at the 14th United European Gastroenterology Week congress in the German capital, Berlin.
The results, which are from two, randomized placebo-controlled Phase III studies that enrolled 517 UC patients, showed that 37.2% of those who received 2.4g/day, and 35.1% treated with 4.8g/day, achieved remission, compared with only 17.5% of the placebo group. In addition, in subjects who had not previously received 5-aminosalicylic acid, the standard treatment, the percentages of those who achieved remission in each dosage group were 42.9% and 33.0%, respectively.
The company added that the drug was well tolerated at both dosages and had a safety profile similar to other mesalazine formulations. 10 trial participants experienced serious adverse events, seven of whom had been treated with placebo.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze