Sluggish Nine Months For Roche

Sales in the first nine months of 1994 at Swiss pharmaceutical group Roche were flat in Swiss franc terms at 10.73 billion Swiss francs ($8.3 billion). This was due to the appreciation of the Swiss franc against other major currencies, particularly the US dollar. When expressed in local currencies, sales were ahead 6%.

Sales of pharmaceuticals advanced 1% (Swiss francs) or 7% (local currencies) to 5.9 billion francs. Roche said that the division is feeling the impact of cost containment measures in important health care markets. The company was aided by sales gains in the hospital sector, in the USA, Germany, Italy, and Great Britain. Also, in the over-the-counter sector Roche Consumer Health was reported to have posted strong sales growth outside Europe, particularly in Australia, Mexico, and Indonesia.

The diagnostics division saw sales fall 8% (Swiss francs) or 2% (local currencies) to 1.2 billion francs. Vitamins and fine chemical sales were down 1% in Swiss franc terms but ahead 5% in local currencies to 2.4 billion francs. Sales of fragrances and flavors were strong; at 1.2 billion francs they were ahead 7% (Swiss francs) or 13% (local currencies). Other sales declined 14% (Swiss francs) or 9% (local currencies) to 57 million francs.