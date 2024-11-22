Sluggish Nine Months For Roche

Sales in the first nine months of 1994 at Swiss pharmaceutical group Roche were flat in Swiss franc terms at 10.73 billion Swiss francs ($8.3 billion). This was due to the appreciation of the Swiss franc against other major currencies, particularly the US dollar. When expressed in local currencies, sales were ahead 6%.
Sales of pharmaceuticals advanced 1% (Swiss francs) or 7% (local currencies) to 5.9 billion francs. Roche said that the division is feeling the impact of cost containment measures in important health care markets. The company was aided by sales gains in the hospital sector, in the USA, Germany, Italy, and Great Britain. Also, in the over-the-counter sector Roche Consumer Health was reported to have posted strong sales growth outside Europe, particularly in Australia, Mexico, and Indonesia.
The diagnostics division saw sales fall 8% (Swiss francs) or 2% (local currencies) to 1.2 billion francs. Vitamins and fine chemical sales were down 1% in Swiss franc terms but ahead 5% in local currencies to 2.4 billion francs. Sales of fragrances and flavors were strong; at 1.2 billion francs they were ahead 7% (Swiss francs) or 13% (local currencies). Other sales declined 14% (Swiss francs) or 9% (local currencies) to 57 million francs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze