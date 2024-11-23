Solid Double-Digit Profits Growth For Novo Nordisk In 1996

Danish company Novo Nordisk had a good year in 1996, with pretax profitsrising 17% to 2.52 billion Danish kroner ($388.2 million). Net income was 1.80 billion kroner, up 15%, and operating profits were 2.39 billion kroner, also up 15%.
For the year, consolidated sales were up 8% to 14.87 billion kroner. Revenues for continuing businesses were up 12% in kroner, and 13% in local currencies.
The firm's health care business achieved turnover of 11.1 billion kroner, up 12%. The unit felt a 2% negative impact from currencies, with volume and product mix positively affecting sales by 14%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze