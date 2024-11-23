Solid First Half At Roche As Posicor Is Approved

Swiss group Roche achieved consolidated sales in the first six months of1997 of 9.3 billion Swiss francs ($6.3 billion), up 20%, or 6% in local currencies. It was noted that, particularly in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics divisions, revenues advanced faster than during the first quarter.

Pharmaceutical turnover amounted to just over 6 billion francs in the first half, an increase of 20%, or 6% in local currencies. The diagnostics business achieved a 27% increase in sales, or 15% in local currencies, to 462 million francs. Underlying growth in the second quarter was 9.5%, compared with 6.5% in the first quarter of the year.

The growth rate of pharmaceutical sales increased despite generic competition, according to Roche, following the expiry of patent protection for Rivotril/Klonopin (clonazepam). The division's best-selling products continued to show double-digit growth, and the firm said that turnover of the anti-HIV agent Invirase (saquinivir) and CellCept (mycophenolate mofetil), which is used in organ transplants, doubled compared to the first half in 1996.