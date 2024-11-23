Solid First Half At Roche As Posicor Is Approved

Swiss group Roche achieved consolidated sales in the first six months of1997 of 9.3 billion Swiss francs ($6.3 billion), up 20%, or 6% in local currencies. It was noted that, particularly in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics divisions, revenues advanced faster than during the first quarter.
Pharmaceutical turnover amounted to just over 6 billion francs in the first half, an increase of 20%, or 6% in local currencies. The diagnostics business achieved a 27% increase in sales, or 15% in local currencies, to 462 million francs. Underlying growth in the second quarter was 9.5%, compared with 6.5% in the first quarter of the year.
The growth rate of pharmaceutical sales increased despite generic competition, according to Roche, following the expiry of patent protection for Rivotril/Klonopin (clonazepam). The division's best-selling products continued to show double-digit growth, and the firm said that turnover of the anti-HIV agent Invirase (saquinivir) and CellCept (mycophenolate mofetil), which is used in organ transplants, doubled compared to the first half in 1996.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
