Sosei and Mundipharma to develop AD 923 for cancer

Japanese biopharmaceutical company Sosei says that it has entered into an agreement with Bermuda-based Mundipharma International, under which the pair will carry out the development and commercilization of the former's drug AD 923, a novel sublingual fentanyl spray for the treatment of cancer pain. Under the terms of the accord, which excludes North America and Japan, Sosei is responsible for all R&D and regulatory work, with Mundipharma agreeing to pay its partner upfront fees, regulatory milestones and double-digit royalties which could amount to L17.5 million ($ 21.9 million). Elsewhere, Sosei has announced the completion of a Phase IIb trial of NVA237, a novel inhaled treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that it is developing with UK-based drug company Vectura. The firm added that the drug, which is being developed and commercialized by Novartis, will move into the next stage of its planned development program.