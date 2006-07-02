Friday 22 November 2024

Sosei and Mundipharma to develop AD 923 for cancer

2 July 2006

Japanese biopharmaceutical company Sosei says that it has entered into an agreement with Bermuda-based Mundipharma International, under which the pair will carry out the development and commercilization of the former's drug AD 923, a novel sublingual fentanyl spray for the treatment of cancer pain. Under the terms of the accord, which excludes North America and Japan, Sosei is responsible for all R&D and regulatory work, with Mundipharma agreeing to pay its partner upfront fees, regulatory milestones and double-digit royalties which could amount to L17.5 million ($ 21.9 million). Elsewhere, Sosei has announced the completion of a Phase IIb trial of NVA237, a novel inhaled treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that it is developing with UK-based drug company Vectura. The firm added that the drug, which is being developed and commercialized by Novartis, will move into the next stage of its planned development program.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze