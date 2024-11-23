South African Essential Drug List From April 1

An essential drug list will be pha-sed in in South Africa from April 1, as part of a radical overhaul of the country's drug policy for state-appro-ved health care, Health Minister Nkosaz-ana Zuma has announced, and she challenged the drug industry to assist the government in holding down the runaway cost of medicines.
A committee to monitor and regulate prices will also be set up, while the EDL, part of the National Drug Policy, will restrict the number of available drugs on the basis of cost advantage and efficiency.
South African drug prices are among the highest in the world, said Dr Zuma, and increases will have to be regulated. Where prices are excessive, the state will turn to cheaper parallel imports. Generic substitution will be promoted by requiring prescriptions to use generic names, but patients will be able to pay more themselves for the dearer branded product.
