Friday 22 November 2024

South African PMA, TAC affidavits dispute industry offers on AIDS drug

11 April 2001

The South African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association has rejectedclaims made in parliament by the country's Health Minister, Manto Tshabalala-Msimang, that drug companies had failed to offer price discounts on HIV/AIDS drugs. In fact, it says, several companies had made offers "repeatedly, explicitly and in writing," reports the Marketletter's local correspondent

This challenge comes in the SAPMA's answer to the affidavit lodged by the Treatment Action Campaign HIV/AIDS pressure group with the Pretoria High Court ahead of the resumption of the industry's court case against South Africa's Medicines Control Act on April 18 (Marketletter April 16). Judge President Bernard Ngoepe has allowed the TAC to take part in the case as an amicus curiae (Marketletter March 12).

In the answering affidavit, SAPMA chief executive Miryenna Deeb discusses drug company initiatives to address South Africa's HIV/AIDS crisis, "inter alia by projects aimed at providing greater access to the medicines which they produce and which are useful in the treatment of HIV/AIDS." These attempts "go back a long time and have been ongoing despite a general unresponsiveness on the part of government to utilize the offered assistance," says the affidavit, which also includes a series of letters bearing testimony to, for example, "the level and nature of the attempted involvement of GlaxoSmithKline."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze