Stiefel debuts Duac in Italy

Stiefel Laboratories, the world's largest independent pharmaceutical company specializing in dermatology, says that its product Duac (clindamycin, 1% - benzoyl peroxide, 5%) is now available in Italy. Duac is the first dual-action, topical acne medication containing clindamycin and benzoyl peroxide indicated for the treatment of mild-to-moderate acne vulgaris, particularly inflammatory lesions, the company says.

It adds that Duac has been the most successful product introduced in the history of Stiefel. It has been available since 2002 in the USA, where it has been the fastest-growing prescription combination product on the market for the treatment of acne, and it is now enjoying very successful introductions in the European Union, most notably in Germany and Spain, where Duac is currently number one in the market, and in the UK where it is number two among prescription medications for acne.