Strong 2nd-Qtr Growth Expected From US Drug Firms

US pharmaceutical companies are expected to announce strong unit growth in their drug sales for the second quarter of 1996, said a Reuters report.
The spotlight will be on some of the new products coming through, such as an agent for the treatment of obesity, Redux (dexfenfluramine), developed by Interneuron and co-marketed by the firm's marketing partner American Home Product's subsidiary Wyeth-Ayerst.
The drug group's earnings per share are expected to rise an average of 13% over 1995's second-quarter EPS, according to industry analysts' estimates complied by First Call. However, the US dollar's strength against the yen and the Deutschemark could trim sales growth measured in dollars by around 2%, said analysts.
