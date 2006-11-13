Strong animal data for Roche/Genmab's R1507

Denmark's Genmab AS and Swiss drug major Roche presented strong preclinical data on their co-developed fully human IgG1k antibody, R1507, at a recent meeting of European clinical oncologists, held in Prague, Czech Republic.
According to the firms, the agent, which is in Phase I clinical development, was selected from a large panel of antibodies and found to be very good at binding to its target, the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor, and to potently inhibit IGF-1R signaling, as well as effectively stopping tumor cell growth in different animal models. IGF-1R is an important molecule in tumor growth. It protects tumor cells from being killed and is over-expressed on a variety of tumors including breast, colon, prostate, lung, skin and pancreatic cancers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze