Strong animal data for Roche/Genmab's R1507

Denmark's Genmab AS and Swiss drug major Roche presented strong preclinical data on their co-developed fully human IgG1k antibody, R1507, at a recent meeting of European clinical oncologists, held in Prague, Czech Republic.

According to the firms, the agent, which is in Phase I clinical development, was selected from a large panel of antibodies and found to be very good at binding to its target, the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor, and to potently inhibit IGF-1R signaling, as well as effectively stopping tumor cell growth in different animal models. IGF-1R is an important molecule in tumor growth. It protects tumor cells from being killed and is over-expressed on a variety of tumors including breast, colon, prostate, lung, skin and pancreatic cancers.