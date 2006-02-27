Strong avian flu data on Ampligen/Alferon

Hemispherx Biopharma, a US specialist in treatments for viral and immune-based chronic disorders, says that two of its investigational immunotherapeutics - Ampligen, a specifically-configured double-stranded RNA, and Alferon (interferon alfa-n3, human leukocyte-derived) - are potentially-useful against the H5N1 strain of influenza at the center of global pandemic fears.
The preclinical research indicates that Ampligen can provide cross-protection against avian flu viral mutations, as well as boosting the effectiveness 100-fold of Swiss drug major Roche's Tamiflu (oseltamivir) and UK pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline's Relenza (zanamivir), the only two drugs formally recognized for combating bird flu.
Other laboratory tests, in healthy human volunteers, indicate that Alferon Low-Dose Oral, a new delivery form of the anti-viral with prior regulatory approval for a category of sexually transmitted diseases, can stimulate genes that induce the production of interferon and other immune compounds, key building blocks in the body's defense system. Hemispherx, together with US governement scientists, presented the promising findings at the American Society for Microbiology Biodefense Research Meeting, held in Washington DC, on February 16.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze