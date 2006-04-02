Strong data for GSK's Seretide/Advair in COPD

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline says that topline results from a study of its drug Seretide/Advair (fluticasone propionate/salmeterol) in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder show a 17% relative reduction in mortality over three years versus placebo (p=0.052). According to the firm, the multicenter, multinational, double-blind, 6,100-patient TORCH trial showed a 25% reduction in the rate of COPD exacerbations compared to placebo (p<0.001), as well as an improvement in quality of life. The London-headquartered drug major says that it is working with regulatory authorities around the world to have data from this trial incorporated into the product's prescribing information. Based on the findings, analysts at Lehman Brothers raised their projections on the agent's annual income from COPD alone to $2.7 billion. On the day of the news, March 28, shares in GSK rose just 0.1% to $26.75.