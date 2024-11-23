Strong Growth From Ciba In 1996 First Half

During the first half of 1996, Swiss pharmaceutical company Ciba achieved strong growth in sales, as did its Novartis partner Sandoz (Marketletter July 15). Ciba's worldwide turnover was 11.4 billion Swiss francs ($9 billion), an increase of 4% in both local market terms and in Swiss francs.

The company said that compared with the 1996 first quarter, sales growth significantly gained momentum during the second quarter. This was also expressed in the Swiss franc result due to the development of exchange rates.

The health care sector increased sales in local currencies by 7% and by 6% in Swiss francs to 4.1 billion francs. Within the division, pharmaceutical sales amounted to just under 3 billion francs, up 6% in Swiss francs and 7% in local currency, self-medication turnover was 551 million francs, up 5% in Swiss francs and 4% in local currencies, and Ciba Vision achieved sales of 587 million francs, rising 6% in francs and 7% in local currency.