Saturday 23 November 2024

Strong Growth From Ciba In 1996 First Half

21 July 1996

During the first half of 1996, Swiss pharmaceutical company Ciba achieved strong growth in sales, as did its Novartis partner Sandoz (Marketletter July 15). Ciba's worldwide turnover was 11.4 billion Swiss francs ($9 billion), an increase of 4% in both local market terms and in Swiss francs.

The company said that compared with the 1996 first quarter, sales growth significantly gained momentum during the second quarter. This was also expressed in the Swiss franc result due to the development of exchange rates.

The health care sector increased sales in local currencies by 7% and by 6% in Swiss francs to 4.1 billion francs. Within the division, pharmaceutical sales amounted to just under 3 billion francs, up 6% in Swiss francs and 7% in local currency, self-medication turnover was 551 million francs, up 5% in Swiss francs and 4% in local currencies, and Ciba Vision achieved sales of 587 million francs, rising 6% in francs and 7% in local currency.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze