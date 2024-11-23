Strong Growth From Ciba In 1996 First Half

During the first half of 1996, Swiss pharmaceutical company Ciba achieved strong growth in sales, as did its Novartis partner Sandoz (Marketletter July 15). Ciba's worldwide turnover was 11.4 billion Swiss francs ($9 billion), an increase of 4% in both local market terms and in Swiss francs.
The company said that compared with the 1996 first quarter, sales growth significantly gained momentum during the second quarter. This was also expressed in the Swiss franc result due to the development of exchange rates.
The health care sector increased sales in local currencies by 7% and by 6% in Swiss francs to 4.1 billion francs. Within the division, pharmaceutical sales amounted to just under 3 billion francs, up 6% in Swiss francs and 7% in local currency, self-medication turnover was 551 million francs, up 5% in Swiss francs and 4% in local currencies, and Ciba Vision achieved sales of 587 million francs, rising 6% in francs and 7% in local currency.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze