Strong $ Impact On 1st Qtr At Johnson & Johnson

US pharmaceutical and consumer goods company Johnson & Johnson saidthat its financial results for the first quarter of 1997 were impacted by the strength of the US dollar, decreasing sales by 3.1%. Sales were $5.7 billion, up 7.1% on the previous year's quarter. Net earnings were $909 million, rising 15.1%, and earnings per share advanced 15.3% to 68 cents.
Ralph Larsen, chairman and chief executive, said: "while the strength of the dollar had a significant negative impact on our international sales, we are pleased with our top-line growth on a local currency basis." He noted that the domestic pharmaceutical business performance was strong, along with impressive growth of all businesses in the Asia-Pacific region.
Sales By Segment ($million) 1st Qtr % Change ---------------------------------------- Consumer Total 1,684.0 +4.0 domestic 832.0 +0.8 international 852.0 7.3
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze