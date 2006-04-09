Strong in vitro data for GPC Biotech's satraplatin

German drugmaker GPC Biotech AG says that new preclinical data on its lead drug candidate satraplatin, presented at the 97th annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in Washington, DC, "support" the clinical trials underway to explore its potential in a variety of combination therapies and cancer settings
According to in vitro data, satraplatin's active metabolite, JM118, in combination with Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab), resulted in strong synergistic cytotoxic activity against SKBR-3 breast cancer cells. The firm currently has two Phase I trials evaluating the agent as a combination in advanced solid tumors as well as a Phase II study in metastatic breast cancer.
