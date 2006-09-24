Strong Januvia data presented at EASD as it leads new wave of DPP-4 inhibitors

With the Banc of America predicting peak sales of $3.0 billion by 2010, dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors were a hot topic at the recent annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The most advanced drug in this emerging class of oral hypoglycemics is Merck & Co's Januvia (sitagliptin). It is the first DPP-4 inhibitor to go on sale after it was approved in Mexico last month (Marketletter August 14), the first new drug for type 2 diabetes since 1999. US regulators, which control the world's largest market for antidiabetics, are expected to decide on its approval by mid-October.

Investors were keen to know Januvia's retail price but David Bilheimer, Merck & Co's global medical director, declined to say, citing the complexities of local pricing regulations. Dr Bilheimer was there to host a media briefing with diabetes experts who explained the importance of Januvia on the back of strong data presented earlier at the meeting.