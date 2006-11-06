Strong Ph I data for Roche's HCV drug R1626

Swiss drug major Roche says that new clinical data on its investigational hepatitis C polymerase inhibitor R1626 shows viral reductions in patients infected with the difficult-to-treat HCV genotype-1 greater than those observed for other polymerase inhibitors, according to study results presented at the 57th annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, held in Boston.
In this Phase I study, 47 patients with genotype-1 hepatitis C were randomized to receive either oral treatment with R1626 twice daily or placebo for 14 days. The final results presented at AASLD included patients who received the higher doses of R1626 at 3,000mg or 4,500mg twice a day and revealed clinically-significant mean reductions in serum HCV RNA of 2.6 and 3.7 log(10) with R1626 at 3,000mg and 4,500mg, respectively.
The agent also showed good tolerability following dosing for 14 days of up to 3,000mg twice-daily, Roche noted. No patient was prematurely withdrawn from the study, although increasing numbers of adverse events were noted at higher dose levels along with reversible mild-to-moderate hematological changes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze