Strong Profits And Sales At Lundbeck In 1994

Lundbeck of Denmark put in a strong performance in 1994. Turn-over advanced 42% to 1.3 billion Danish kroner ($242.4 million), and pretax profits were ahead 83.3% to 143 million kroner.

In its annual report for 1994, Lundbeck indicated that 90% of its turnover is derived from central nervous system medicines. The company is focusing its long-term strategy for research, production and marketing on the CNS therapeutic area. Its R&D spend last year was 184 million kroner, representing around 14% of sales. In 1995, the company expects this to rise to 15%.

The 42% increase in turnover is attributed to improvements in the sales of Lundbeck's selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor Cipramil (citalopram; Marketletter June 12), which grew 89%, in conjunction with the establishment of a new subsidiary in Germany, Promonta-Lundbeck. P-L contributed turnover of 128 million kroner.