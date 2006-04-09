Strong relapse data for Biogen Idec's Avonex

US drugmaker Biogen Idec says that data published in the March issue of Neurology demonstrated that Avonex (interferon beta-1a) delayed the risk of clinically-definite multiple sclerosis for up to five years in patients who began treatment immediately after their initial attack.

The 203-patient, five-year study found that those who began treatment with Avonex immediately after their first attack had a 43% decrease in the risk of a second episode versus those started on placebo, after adjusting for potential confounding effects including age and baseline number of gadolinium-enhancing lesions.