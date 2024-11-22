Strong Sales Growth For Biotechnology General

Product sales by Israeli company Biotechnology General for the quarter and six months ended June 30 increased 19% and 37% to $6.4 million and $11.6 million respectively, on the comparable periods of 1994. Product sales for the first half, which exceeded total product sales for full-year 1994, represented 89% of the group's revenues.
Net income for the second quarter was $500,000, or 1 cent per share, a 25% increase on the corresponding 1994 period, on total revenues of $7.8 million. For the six months, net income was $900,000 or 2 cents per share, down 25%, on total revenues of $13.4 million. Net income for the first half of 1994 includes an extraordinary gain of $1.5 million resulting from a debt forgiveness. Total expenses for the quarter and six months were $6.8 million and $12.2 million respectively.
Commenting on the results, the company's president and chief executive, Sim Fass, stated: "this is our second consecutive profitable quarter from operations...we believe that we are making solid progress by obtaining approvals to market our products and initiating launches in a growing number of countries around the world. Product sales, therefore, now account for significantly more of our total revenues. At the same time, we are closely monitoring our expenses."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
