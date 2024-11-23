Strong Swiss Franc Impacts On Ciba's 1st Quarter

For the first three months of 1996, Swiss drugs major Ciba (soon to merger with Sandoz into Novartis; Marketletters passim) posted sales of 5.35 billion Swiss francs ($4.33 billion). This is down 2% in Swiss franc terms but up 2% in local currencies.
Pharmaceutical sales at 1.33 billion francs were down 1%, hit by currency translation, having shown a 3% improvement in local currency terms. Also within the health care sector, sales of self-medication products did particularly well, rising 1% in francs and 4% in local currencies to 259 million francs, as did Ciba Vision, up 1% in francs and 6% in local currencies to 271 million francs. Total health care sales for the quarter were 1.86 billion francs, up 1% (+6% in local currencies).
Although the company's previously best-selling antiarthritic Voltaren (diclofenac) is now facing generic competition, the launch of new products in the USA and Europe is more than offsetting this effect, according to the company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze