Study finds antivirals effectively curb flu virus and are valuable in managing seasonal flu

Two antiviral drugs, oseltamivir (Roche's Tamiflu) and zanamivir (GlaxoSmithKline's Relenza), are highly effective when given as a preventive measure to reduce the spread of the influenza virus, according to an analysis of household-based studies by researchers at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, University of Michigan and University of Virginia, USA, published in the American Journal of Epidemiology (vol 165, issue 2). The analysis also suggests that treatment with oseltamivir may reduce the infectiousness of flu patients, but further studies are needed to provide a definitive conclusion.

"Preventing the spread of influenza within families is an essential part of influenza management, regardless of the strain. This study shows that there is a clear benefit to be gained by giving antivirals to people who have been exposed to the virus to prevent the onset of symptomatic illness," said lead author Elizabeth (Betz) Halloran, a Hutchinson Center-based biostatistician.

"While the efficacy of antivirals to protect against influenza is critical, the effect of these drugs on infectiousness also has important public-health consequences. Further studies to determine antiviral efficacy for reducing infectiousness would therefore be of great value," commented Dr Halloran.