Study indicates unique mode of action of phenoxodiol in cancer

USA-based oncology specialist Marshall Edwards, which is majority-owned by Australia's NovoGen, says that new study data indicates that its drug phenoxodiol, currently being studied as a treatment for ovarian cancer, has a unique and highly tumor-specific mechanism of action. The firm explained that the drug appears to target a specific protein that plays a role in membrane electron transport preventing it from functioning "normally," thereby triggering an apoptosis cascade.
The conclusion is based on work conducted by researchers at the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research in New Zealand, which will be presented at the upcoming New Zealand Society of Oncology meeting later this month.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze