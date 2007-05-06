Study indicates unique mode of action of phenoxodiol in cancer

USA-based oncology specialist Marshall Edwards, which is majority-owned by Australia's NovoGen, says that new study data indicates that its drug phenoxodiol, currently being studied as a treatment for ovarian cancer, has a unique and highly tumor-specific mechanism of action. The firm explained that the drug appears to target a specific protein that plays a role in membrane electron transport preventing it from functioning "normally," thereby triggering an apoptosis cascade.

The conclusion is based on work conducted by researchers at the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research in New Zealand, which will be presented at the upcoming New Zealand Society of Oncology meeting later this month.