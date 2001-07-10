Superior efficacy for Ziagen/Combivir

New findings have been presented by Shire Pharmaceutical showing that atwo-tablet twice-daily regimen of Ziagen (abacavir) and Combivir (zidovudine and lamivudine), all manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline, with Shire receiving royalties on lamivudine, provides superior efficacy than the more complex regimen of Merck & Co's Crixivan (indinavir) plus Combivir for HIV-infected patients. It was associated with better tolerability and improved adherence during 48 weeks' therapy. These data were based on an open-label, multicenter equivalence trial, involving 342 therapy-naive adults.

According to lead investigator Asda Vibhagool of the Ramathibodi Hospital, Bangkok, Thailand, presenting at the 1st International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Pathogenesis and Treatment held in Buenos Aires, Argentina (see also page 22), for long-term HIV management, "the preferable treatment needs to provide a balance of three elements - potency, adherence and tolerability - to achieve clinical success." A total of 72% of subjects in the Ziagen plus Combivir group reported >95% adherence compared with 45% given indinavir plus Combivir (