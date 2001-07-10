Superior efficacy for Ziagen/Combivir

New findings have been presented by Shire Pharmaceutical showing that atwo-tablet twice-daily regimen of Ziagen (abacavir) and Combivir (zidovudine and lamivudine), all manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline, with Shire receiving royalties on lamivudine, provides superior efficacy than the more complex regimen of Merck & Co's Crixivan (indinavir) plus Combivir for HIV-infected patients. It was associated with better tolerability and improved adherence during 48 weeks' therapy. These data were based on an open-label, multicenter equivalence trial, involving 342 therapy-naive adults.
According to lead investigator Asda Vibhagool of the Ramathibodi Hospital, Bangkok, Thailand, presenting at the 1st International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Pathogenesis and Treatment held in Buenos Aires, Argentina (see also page 22), for long-term HIV management, "the preferable treatment needs to provide a balance of three elements - potency, adherence and tolerability - to achieve clinical success." A total of 72% of subjects in the Ziagen plus Combivir group reported >95% adherence compared with 45% given indinavir plus Combivir (
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze